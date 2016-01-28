Jan 28 FelCor Lodging Trust is under
attack from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the
real estate investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and
consider selling itself.
Shares of FelCor rose 7.5 percent to $6.77 on Thursday after
Litt's Land and Buildings hedge fund released a letter outlining
its recommendations.
Land and Building's latest campaign is among several
activist efforts targeting REITs whose stock prices trade at a
substantial discount to their net asset values. In some cases,
activists have also challenged the companies' corporate
governance and asset management structures.
Land and Buildings said FelCor, which has a market valuation
of $903 million, should immediately consider selling its New
York City hotels, which include the Knickerbocker, Royalton and
the Morgans New York.
The hedge fund also said FelCor, whose shares fell 33
percent last year, should add new board members and hold annual
elections for all directors rather than continue with staggered
terms.
"Land and Buildings believes a company sale or liquidation
should be explored concurrently with other strategic
opportunities," said the hedge fund, which owns around 4 percent
of FelCor shares.
A spokesman for Irving, Texas-based FelCor did not
immediately return a call seeking comment.
Activist investors waged a record number of campaigns last
year, targeting companies with heavy cash piles, poor stock
performance and management teams that lacked the support of
institutional investors.
The relatively small real estate sector was a popular target
last year, with activists targeting 17 U.S. REIT and real
estate-related companies, up from 10 in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is under attack by
Rambleside Holdings, and Ashford Hospitality Prime,
which Ashford Trust spun off in 2013, is the target of Sessa
Capital.
And Land and Buildings is leading a campaign to urge
NorthStar Asset Management Group Inc to consider
folding itself back into former parent NorthStar Realty Finance
Corp.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)