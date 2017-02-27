BRIEF-JBT Corp signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Ashford offered to buy FelCor last week, in a deal valued at about $1.27 billion, and launched a proxy battle for the control of the company's board.
Land and Buildings, which owns 6.1 percent of FelCor's shares, estimated the company's net asset value at $10.50 per share, well above Ashford's offer price of $9.27 per share in stock and warrants.
The hedge fund also said any offer by Ashford should consist of at least $5 per share in cash, which is roughly the cash balances at Ashford and its external manager Ashford Inc .
FelCor's shares were up 1.8 percent at $7.21. Ashford's shares, on which FBR raised its rating to "outperform" from "market perform", jumped 4.7 percent to $6.71.
Up to Friday's close, Felcor's shares had fallen about 2 percent, since Feb. 17, the last trading day before Ashford made its offer. Ashford's shares have dropped about 16 percent in that period. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* JBT Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire manufacturer of military aviation equipment
* Warburg Pincus to acquire duravant from odyssey investment partners
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.