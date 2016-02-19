Feb 19 FelCor Lodging Trust Inc said it
had agreed with activist hedge fund Land and Buildings
Investment Management LLC to appoint two independent directors
to the real estate investment trust's board.
Land and Buildings, run by former Citigroup REIT analyst
Jonathan Litt, owned a 2.12 percent stake in FelCor as of Dec.
31 and was its tenth biggest shareholder, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
FelCor, which owns a diversified portfolio of primarily
upper-upscale and luxury hotels, has been under attack from
Litt.
Litt has been pushing FelCor to buy back shares, reduce debt
and consider selling itself.
FelCor said on Friday the two directors would also be
appointed one each to the finance committee and the executive
committee of its board.
