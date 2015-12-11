JAKARTA Dec 11 Malaysia's Felda Group plans to buy 37 percent in PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk, the plantation unit of Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Group, in a restructured deal, Rajawali's managing director told Reuters on Friday.

Under the new deal, Kuala Lumpur-listed Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd may take less than 10 percent in Eagle High, with the remaining stake bought by Felda Investment, a unit of Felda Group, said Rajawali's Darjoto Setyawan.

The companies are "finalising" the price, Setyawan said.

Last month, Felda Global said it needed to rethink its planned purchase of 37 percent of Eagle High for $680 million after its shareholders criticised the deal as too expensive.

Felda Global did not provide immediate comment. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)