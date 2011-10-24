KUALA LUMPUR Oct 24 Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has hired CIMB Investment Bank, Maybank Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley as joint advisers for the listing of Felda Global Group, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

Felda also appointed JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners for the listing of the plantation company in the first half of next year, the source said.

Deutsche and Morgan Stanley declined to comment while Maybank IB and CIMB could not provide an immediate comment. JP Morgan could not be reached for comment.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters that the initial public offering would raise between 5-6 billion ringgit ($1.6-$1.9 billion), and expected to list by the first half of next year. ($1 = 3.148 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Niki Koswanage, Min Hun Fong and Saeed Azhar in Singapore; Editing by Miyoung Kim)