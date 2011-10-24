KUALA LUMPUR Oct 24 Malaysia's Federal Land
Development Authority (Felda) has hired CIMB Investment Bank,
Maybank Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley as joint advisers for
the listing of Felda Global Group, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
Felda also appointed JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank as joint
bookrunners for the listing of the plantation company in the
first half of next year, the source said.
Deutsche and Morgan Stanley declined to comment while
Maybank IB and CIMB could not provide an immediate comment. JP
Morgan could not be reached for comment.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters
that the initial public offering would raise between 5-6 billion
ringgit ($1.6-$1.9 billion), and expected to list by the first
half of next year.
($1 = 3.148 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Niki Koswanage, Min Hun Fong and Saeed Azhar in
Singapore; Editing by Miyoung Kim)