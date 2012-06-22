KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Commodities trading firm Louis Dreyfus has reached a final agreement with Malaysian palm oil company Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd on the terms of a strategic partnership, Felda Global said on Friday.

Felda Global, aiming for a $3.1 billion IPO later this month, will get support from Louis Dreyfus for marketing and trading of its palm oil business, the statement said. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)