BRIEF-City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 Commodities trading firm Louis Dreyfus has reached a final agreement with Malaysian palm oil company Felda Global Ventures Holding Bhd on the terms of a strategic partnership, Felda Global said on Friday.
Felda Global, aiming for a $3.1 billion IPO later this month, will get support from Louis Dreyfus for marketing and trading of its palm oil business, the statement said. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.