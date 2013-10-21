UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 A co-operative of smallholders plan to buy a 10 percent stake in Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV), the world's third-largest palm plantation operator, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia over the weekend.
The Felda Investment Cooperative will use proceeds from the 2.2 billion ringgit ($696.97 million) sale of its 51 percent stake in Felda Holdings Bhd, which runs the downstream and midstream business of FGV.
"Instead of holding such a large block in a midstream company like Felda Holdings, we might as well have an interest in the whole stream-lined structure, which is FGV itself," The Edge Malaysia quoted Faizoull Ahmad, director-general of the Federal Land Development Authority.
The Federal Land Development Authority is the parent firm of Felda Global. ($1 = 3.1565 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources