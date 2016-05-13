May 13 Felissimo Corp :

* Says the president Kazuhiko Yazaki to decrease stake to 0 percent from 16.4 percent

* Says YK Jufuku to decrease stake to 0 percent from 10.1 percent

* Says KK Megamiyama Jimusho to increase stake to 11.6 percent from 8.1 percent

* Says effective June 3

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/BGwyBY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)