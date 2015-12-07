Dec 7 Oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it will buy some assets in the Anadarko Basin from smaller peer Felix Energy LLC for $1.9 billion.

Separately, Devon also agreed to acquire 253,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin for $600 million.

Devon's pipeline unit EnLink Midstream also agreed to acquire peer Tall Oak Midstream for $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)