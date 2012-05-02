* Q1 profit 2.318 bln pesos vs 2.181 bln pesos yr ago
* Revenue up 25 pct from year-ago quarter
May 2 Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa
on Wednesday reported a higher
first-quarter profit, helped by bumper sales at its Oxxo
convenience store chain as well as a pick up in beverage sales
at its coke bottling venture.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa
with Coca-Cola Co, said profit rose 6 percent
to 2.318 billion pesos ($181 million) from 2.181 billion pesos
in the year-earlier quarter.
Femsa, which also owns a 20 percent stake in Dutch brewer
Heineken, said revenue rose 25 percent to 53.746
billion pesos from 42.921 billion pesos a year earlier.
The company also benefited from higher beverage sales at
Coca-Cola Femsa, which last week reported its first-quarter
profit rose almost 20 percent.
($1 = 12.8035 end March)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Maureen Bavdek)