Feb 27 Mexican beverage and retail company Femsa reported an 8.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings on Monday, helped by the opening of new convenience stores and a pick-up in bottled drinks sales.

Fourth-quarter profit rose to 5.367 billion pesos ($384 million) from 4.939 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose 24 percent to 56.834 billion pesos from 45.664 billion pesos.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, also runs the Oxxo chain of convenience stores.

Femsa said it opened 1,135 new Oxxo stores in 2011, helping boost sales.

Bottling unit Coke Femsa earlier reported a 6 percent rise in profit, helped by a jump in sales that was slightly offset by higher costs.

The bottler, which went on an acquisition spree last year, said it spent more on marketing and integrating new bottlers during the quarter.

