* Expects to find uses for $600 mln in net cash this year
* Co also plans to invest $1.1 bln in capex in 2012
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Mexican retailer and
beverage company Femsa expects to spend its
cash on expanding its convenience store chain and its
bottling unit, Coca-Cola Femsa, its chief financial officer said
on Tuesday.
The company, which has more than $600 million in cash on
hand, also expects to spend about $1.1 billion in capital
investments this year, Javier Astaburuaga told analysts on a
call on Tuesday.
"We recognize that 600 million dollars excess cash... is a
lot of money," he said, adding that the company expects to spend
that money this year. "I cannot really be more specific...at the
time being, but we feel very confident we will find uses for
that cash during 2012."
Femsa, which also holds a 20 percent stake in Heineken
after selling its beer division to the Dutch brewer in
2010, sees some opportunities in small-format retail,
Astaburuaga said, without giving more details.
The company already runs the rapidly-growing Oxxo chain of
convenience stores in Mexico and Colombia as well as a bottling
joint venture with The Coca-Cola Co called Coca-Cola
Femsa.
Femsa's $1.1-billion capital budget consists of
about $700 million for acquisitions and expansion at Coke Femsa
, the world's largest Coke bottler, and about $350
million mostly dedicated to expanding its Oxxo convenience
stores, he said.
Femsa opened more than 1,000 Oxxo stores last year to end
the year with 9,561 stores.
Coke Femsa said earlier this month it is considering buying
a Coke bottler in the Philippines.
On a separate call with analysts, Coke Femsa's Chief
Financial Officer Hector Trevino declined to comment on the
likelihood of that deal going ahead and said the company will
begin due diligence in earnest in the region after Easter.
It would be the first step outside of Latin America for Coke
Femsa.
Femsa shares were up 1.8 percent at 97.42 pesos while Coke
Femsa shares were down 0.6 percent at 129.16 pesos.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)