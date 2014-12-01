BRIEF-Pharmerica acquires Caremed Specialty Pharmacy
* Pharmerica Corp - terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's Femsa said on Monday it agreed to buy Farmacias Farmacon, a drugstore operator based in the country's western state of Sinaloa, for an undisclosed sum.
Femsa, which owns and operates Oxxo corner stores, said the purchase was an important step in its strategy to establish itself the small-box retail segment.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
* PVH Corp to acquire True&Co., a direct-to-consumer intimate apparel e-commerce retailer
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share