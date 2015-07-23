BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals says plans to reduce headcount in France by About 50 people
MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican retailer and bottling company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter profit rose 28.3 percent.
The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a profit of 3.872 billion pesos ($247 million), compared to 3.018 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 15.695 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.