MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican retailer and bottling company Femsa on Thursday said its second-quarter profit rose 28.3 percent.

The company, which co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa and operates the Oxxo chain of convenience stores, reported a profit of 3.872 billion pesos ($247 million), compared to 3.018 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. ($1 = 15.695 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Christine Murray)