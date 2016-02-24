BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a lower fourth-quarter profit.
The company reported a profit of 5.436 billion pesos ($315.8 million), compared to a profit of 7.254 billion pesos in the October-December period a year earlier.
($1 = 17.2120 at end Dec) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July