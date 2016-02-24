MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa on Wednesday reported a lower fourth-quarter profit.

The company reported a profit of 5.436 billion pesos ($315.8 million), compared to a profit of 7.254 billion pesos in the October-December period a year earlier.

($1 = 17.2120 at end Dec)