BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican retailer and Coke bottler Femsa on Tuesday reported a 7.3 percent rise in its third-quarter profit, the company said in a filing to the Mexican stock exchange.
The company reported a profit of 4.81 billion pesos ($358 million), compared to 4.48 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.
Femsa, which co-owns Latin America's biggest Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with The Coca-Cola Co, said revenue rose 13.2 percent to 72.391 billion pesos.
($1 = 13.4235 pesos at end Sept)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency