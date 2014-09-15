Sept 15 Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire maker of metal parts for electronic products OPD Technology Co Ltd valued at about 1.12 billion yuan (182.45 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans private placement to raise 311.5 million yuan to fund the acquisition

* Says its shares have resumed trading on Sept 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wuEBAE; bit.ly/X4wUlk

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1386 Chinese yuan)