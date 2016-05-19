UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 26
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BaP56E
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.