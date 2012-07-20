(Adds details)

July 19 Fender Musical Instruments Corp, whose guitars have been used by music legends including Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, said it withdrew its initial public offering, a day before the guitar-maker was expected to make its market debut.

"Current market conditions and concerns about economic conditions in Europe do not support completing an initial public offering at what we believe to be an appropriate valuation at this time," Larry Thomas, Fender's chief executive, said in a statement.

Fender had filed for an offering of up to $200 million in March.

The company had expected to sell 10.7 million shares at between $13 and $15 each.

J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Baird, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriters to the offering.

Shares were expected to begin trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "FNDR".

Online travel service company Kayak Software Corp, ahead of its trading debut on Friday, priced its IPO above the expected price range earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore)