Oct 24 Fenghua SoleTech AG :

* Says sets placement price at 10.00 euros and 42.09 zloty per share

* Says allocation of 55,641 shares

* Says listing expected to take place on Nov. 6 in Frankfurt and on Nov. 7 in Warsaw

* Says will receive gross proceeds of around 0.6 million euros (2.34 million zloty) from IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: