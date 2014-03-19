BRIEF-MDxHealth signs agreement with Lab21 to make SelectMDX available in UK
* Signs agreement with Lab21 to make SelectMDX liquid biopsy test available in the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 Anhui Fengyuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says lockup period for 36.8 million shares to end, shares to start trading on March 21
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/byf77v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Signs agreement with Lab21 to make SelectMDX liquid biopsy test available in the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces collaboration with Broteio Pharma to develop therapeutic antibody for severe autoimmune diseases
* Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michael Hüsler will be leaving the company at the end of April 2017 to take up a new professional challenge