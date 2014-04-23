April 23 Fenner Plc

* H1 pretax profit 17.6 million stg versus 26.1 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 359.8 million stg versus 391.3 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 4 penceper share

* H1 dividend per share 4.0p versus 3.75p

* Sentiment within US coal mining industry has remained cautious but ECS performed well in Australia, South Africa and China

* Advanced engineered products delivered an encouraging performance, particularly oil & gas facing business

* Further progress is anticipated in ECS's newer markets, which is expected to offset weak demand from customers in Russia, Ukraine and UK

* Seasonal weighting of revenues and operating profit towards second half is expected to be slightly more accentuated than in recent years