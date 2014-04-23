April 23 Fenner Plc
* H1 pretax profit 17.6 million stg versus 26.1 million stg
year ago
* H1 revenue 359.8 million stg versus 391.3 million stg year
ago
* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 4 penceper share
* H1 dividend per share 4.0p versus 3.75p
* Sentiment within US coal mining industry has remained
cautious but ECS performed well in Australia, South Africa and
China
* Advanced engineered products delivered an encouraging
performance, particularly oil & gas facing business
* Further progress is anticipated in ECS's newer markets,
which is expected to offset weak demand from customers in
Russia, Ukraine and UK
* Seasonal weighting of revenues and operating profit
towards second half is expected to be slightly more accentuated
than in recent years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: