Nov 11 Fenner Plc :

* Fy pretax profit 29.2 million stg

* Fy revenue 729.4 million stg versus 820.6 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 8 pence per share

* Total dividend up 7 percent to 12 penceper share

* Group revenue of 729.4 million stg, down 4 percent at constant currency in financial year ended Aug 31, 2014

* In climate of increased economic, political uncertainties, we anticipate growth in revenue and profitability in AEP is likely to be offset by weakness in mining market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: