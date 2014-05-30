May 30 Fenner Plc

* In USA, trading conditions and cautious sentiment in coal industry previously noted at interim results have deteriorated and are showing no prospects for imminent improvement

* ECS is therefore expected to see significantly weaker results in USA than previously anticipated

* Combined effect of these factors could be to reduce group's underlying profit before tax by 10-15 pct relative to prevailing market consensus forecast of £77.6 million