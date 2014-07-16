July 16 Fenner Plc

* Group's recent trading results have been in line with guidance provided in may 2014

* In USA, sentiment in coal industry is unchanged and remains weak

* In australia, ECS is continuing to benefit from high levels of mineral extraction, although lower commodity prices continue to impact miners' profitability

* Notwithstanding difficult market conditions in certain of its traditional markets, ecs is continuing to make progress in newer territories

* Group's financial position remains strong with borrowings in line with expectations