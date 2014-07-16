July 16 Fenner Plc
* Group's recent trading results have been in line with
guidance provided in may 2014
* In USA, sentiment in coal industry is unchanged and
remains weak
* In australia, ECS is continuing to benefit from high
levels of mineral extraction, although lower commodity prices
continue to impact miners' profitability
* Notwithstanding difficult market conditions in certain of
its traditional markets, ecs is continuing to make progress in
newer territories
* Group's financial position remains strong with borrowings
in line with expectations
