Jan 15 Fenner PLC :
* Ecs's trading results for the period were in line with
management expectations albeit, as anticipated
* High levels of iron ore extraction in Australia, further
progress in hard rock mining have benefitted ecs
* AEP's revenue, operating profit will be slightly more
weighted towards the second half of this financial year
* Expected full year outcome is unchanged in constant currency
terms
* Sterling has continued to strengthen against all the major
currencies
* Translation of the group's results would have reduced
underlying operating profit by approximately £9 million
