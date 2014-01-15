Jan 15 Fenner PLC : * Ecs's trading results for the period were in line with management expectations albeit, as anticipated * High levels of iron ore extraction in Australia, further progress in hard rock mining have benefitted ecs * AEP's revenue, operating profit will be slightly more weighted towards the second half of this financial year * Expected full year outcome is unchanged in constant currency terms * Sterling has continued to strengthen against all the major currencies * Translation of the group's results would have reduced underlying operating profit by approximately £9 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here