March 11 Fenner PLC : * Board anticipates, in constant currency terms, outcome for year as a whole will show modest growth compared with last year * Ecs's coal mining customers, sentiment generally remains cautious, reflecting low commodity prices * In 2nd half, ECS's business is expected to see benefit from higher levels of coal consumption, generally lower US coal stock piles * Translation of results for full-year ended August 31 using average current rates would have reduced underlying operating profit by £8.7 million * Expect to report net borrowings at 28 February 2014 of about £135 million * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here