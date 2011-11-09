* FY pretax profit up 87 pct at 69.6 mln stg

* FY sales up 30 pct

* Dividend up 11 pct

Nov 9 British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner Plc posted a rise in full-year profit, helped by strong demand and acquisitions, and said trading in its core businesses remained in line with its expectations.

The company, whose belts are mainly used in the mining industry, said growing global electricity demand is leading to an increase in the amount of coal mined, boosting demand for Fenner's engineered conveyor solutions (ECS) products.

Revenue in the ECS division rose 31 percent during the year.

Total revenue rose 30 percent to 718.3 million pounds ($1.16 billion).

For the year ended Aug. 31, pretax profit was 69.6 million pounds, compared with 37.2 million pounds last year.

Dividend per share for the year rose to 8 pence from 7.2 pence last year.

Shares in the company, which have risen about 30 percent in value in the last year, closed at 348.5 pence on Tuesday in London.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)