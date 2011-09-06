BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
* Says traded well in Q4
* Sees year end net debt of less than 110 mln stg
* Says demand levels in line with expectations
LONDON, Sept 6 British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner forecast full-year results ahead of market expectations after strong trading in its fourth quarter.
The firm said on Tuesday trading in the final quarter to August 31 had been particularly robust in both the conveyor belting and advanced engineering products divisions.
Fenner said it would end the year with net debt of less than 110 million pounds ($177 million).
"Whilst we note that uncertainty about the strength of the global economy has increased, the demand levels remain in line with our expectations," the firm added. ($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Julie Crust)
PARIS/LONDON, Feb 9 French cosmetics giant L'Oreal is weighing a possible sale of The Body Shop retail chain, it said on Thursday as it posted higher sales and profits.
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.