LONDON, March 8 British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner said it expected first-half profit to be significantly ahead of last year, and that it was confident of further growth.

The company, whose belts are mainly used in the mining industry, said on Thursday trading in the second quarter of its financial year continued to be strong on the back of growing demand from the mineral extraction and energy sectors.

"As the group enters the second half of its financial year, healthy order book levels support our expectation of continued positive trading," the company added.

On Wednesday, manufacturing buyout group Melrose also posted strong results and said strong energy and mining markets meant it was set for further growth.

Fenner reports first-half results in April.

Shares in the company closed at 459.7 pence on Wednesday, valuing the firm at just under 900 million pounds ($1.41 billion).

($1 = 0.6367 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; editing by Rhys Jones)