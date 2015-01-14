(Adds details, analyst comments, share movement)
Jan 14 Fenner Plc, a maker of conveyor
belts and polymer products, said it expected the steep fall in
oil prices and weak commodity prices to curb demand for its
products, hurting its full-year earnings.
The company expects full-year earnings to be slightly below
its previous guidance.
Fenner shares fell as much as 10 percent in early trading to
their lowest since June 2010. They recovered later and were up
2.1 percent at 205 pence 0847 GMT.
The company, which has already been hit by the slowdown in
the mining industry due to oversupply, said it had implemented
cost-cut measures and deferred certain capital projects to
control margins.
Fenner said it would take an exceptional charge related to
the cost cuts but did not quantify it.
The deferral of future major projects is expected to
significantly reduce capital expenditure in 2016 than previously
indicated, the company said.
"The good news is that the management has begun to accept
that it is not operating in growth markets and it needs to stop
throwing more good money after bad," Panmure Gordon analyst
Sanjay Jha said in a note.
Panmure Gordon said it expected Fenner's earnings per share
to fall by at least 28 percent in the current year, while
anticipating a 40 percent cut in dividend.
Liberum analysts expect full-year consensus EPS to fall by
about 10 percent to about 20 pence, "slightly below" the
previous consensus range of 21-23 pence.
Margins in its largest Engineered Conveyor Solutions (ECS)
division continued to decline as it has not yet seen a recovery
in its markets, Fenner said.
The company generates about 60 percent of its total revenue
from the ECS unit, and the rest from its Advanced Engineered
Products division.
Fenner added that the cost-cut actions would reduce cash
expenditure across the group by 9 million pounds ($13.7 million)
on an annualised basis.
($1 = 0.6588 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)