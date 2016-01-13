UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Jan 13 Fenner Plc announced a restructuring of its conveyor belt business in North America and said it would cut about 20 percent jobs in the unit, as it tries to live out a slump in demand from the U.S. coal industry.
The company, which has been suffering due to a global commodity slump, said annual cost savings from the restructuring are expected to be 10 million pounds ($14 million), starting in the second half of the current financial year.
Fenner said it expected outcome for the year to be below its previous expectations. ($1 = 0.6923 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.