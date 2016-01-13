* To close most of Ohio belt manufacturing plant

* Warns of lower full-year pretax profit and revenue

* Sees restructuring cash costs of no greater than 10 mln stg

* Sees saving of 10 mln stg annually, starting from H2

* Shares hit lowest since September 2009 (Adds details, management comments, updates share price)

By Esha Vaish

Jan 13 Fenner Plc will cut a fifth of the workforce at its conveyor belt business in the Americas as it attempts to weather a prolonged slump in demand for U.S. coal.

For a second time, the British engineering company also warned of lower full-year pretax profit and revenue due to "recent further deterioration" in the U.S. oil and gas industry, sending its shares down more than 6 percent to their lowest since September 2009.

Engineering companies are struggling as customers in the oil, gas and mining businesses cut orders and wait longer than usual to replace parts in the face of a widespread slump in commodity prices.

Analysts said the latest restructuring efforts, which will involve about 160 job cuts, might not be enough to rescue Fenner from these challenging conditions. The company has lost nearly three quarters of its market value over the past two years.

"Slowly and slowly, Fenner is being bled to zero equity value," Panmure Gordon analyst Sanjay Jha wrote in a note. "We expect more profit warnings in coming months and we stick with our view that the company will at best break-even this year."

Engineered Conveyor Solutions (ECS), the larger of Fenner's two businesses, has felt the brunt of the commodity slowdown. The company cut 11 percent of the unit's workforce in the Americas last year as it reduced costs and deferred projects.

On Wednesday, Fenner said it would close most of its belt manufacturing facility at Port Clinton, Ohio and complete most of the job cuts by the end of January.

The ECS unit, which makes conveyor belts for miners and other industrial users, accounted for about 60 percent of Fenner's revenue for the year ended Aug. 31.

The company's other unit makes polymer products.

Fenner said it expected restructuring cash costs of no greater than 10 million pounds ($15 million) but said it would take further, non-cash asset impairment charges.

With the restructuring, the company expects to save 10 million pounds annually from the second half of the financial year.

Jefferies cut its target price on the stock to 145 pence from 175.

At 1030 GMT, Fenner's shares were down about 1 percent at 126 pence on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6913 pounds)