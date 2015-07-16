HELSINKI, July 16 Plans to build a Russian
nuclear reactor in Finland suffered a setback on Thursday after
the government said its probe into the ownership of a Croatian
investor pointed to Russia.
Helsinki has called on the Fennovoima consortium to ensure
at least 60 percent European ownership before it approves plans
by Russia's Rosatom to build the 1,200-megawatt reactor.
"It has not been possible to adequately verify that factual
control in the company Migrit Solarna Energija is held by
parties residing or domiciled in EU or EFTA (European Free Trade
Association) countries," the Ministry of Employment and the
Economy said.
"It is clear that its background is not... in the (EU/EFTA)
area. There are Russian sponsors behind it," Economy Minister
Olli Rehn was quoted as saying by Finnish national broadcaster
YLE.
The company emerged last month as the Fennovoima consortium
faced a deadline for submitting a construction application. At
the time it expressed interest in taking a 9 percent stake in
the project worth 159 million euros ($176 million).
The Croatian company reported a net profit of just $20,000
last year and has Russia-born owners, its documents and Finnish
media reports showed.
Co-owner Grigory Edel has told Finnish business newspaper
Kauppalehti that he was born in Russia but holds no assets there
and holds Croatian citizenship.
Finland's minister of economy will have to decide whether
the project was still "in accordance with the overall good of
society", the ministry said in a statement.
The construction licence application process will remain
open until the matter is submitted to the government for
consideration, it said.
The Finnish parliament set its ownership requirements after
agreeing last December to address concerns over Russia's
influence in the country's energy sector.
Finnish utility Fortum has considered taking a 15
percent stake in the project, but has so far failed to reach an
agreement with Rosatom on a related assets swap in Russia.
