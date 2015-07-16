(adds plans to finance the project, no comment from Sberbank)
By Anna Ercanbrack
HELSINKI, July 16 Plans to build a nuclear
reactor in Finland were in doubt on Thursday after the
government found that Russian investors were covertly backing
the project despite a demand for majority European Union
control.
Documents released by the Finnish government showed Russia's
biggest bank by assets, Sberbank, was offering to fund
the project via a Croatian registered construction company
Migrit Energija Solarna, that sought to take 9 percent stake as
an EU investor.
The parliament, which gave a green light last year to build
the 1,200-megawatt (MW) nuclear reactor, has set a 60 percent
European ownership requirement to mitigate concerns about
Moscow's influence on the country's energy sector.
Russia's state-owned Rosatom, the reactor's supplier, took a
34 percent stake, becoming the single largest investor. The
project is also part-funded by Finnish investors.
Finland's Ministry of Economy said on Thursday it was not
able to show control of Migrit Solarna Energija by parties
residing or domiciled in EU or EFTA (European Free Trade
Association) countries.
"It is clear that its background is not... in the (EU/EFTA)
area. There are Russian sponsors behind it," Economy Minister
Olli Rehn was quoted as saying by Finnish national broadcaster
YLE.
Voimaosakeyhtio SF (VSF), a group representing domestic
investors in the nuclear project, told the ministry Sberbank's
Vienna-based subsidiary has offered to provide funds for the
Croatian company, one document released by the government
showed.
"The project Hanhikivi-1, Finland, shall be financed by the
Sberbank Europe AG in the whole amount (...) and eventually
overall will be financed through private funds of Migrit group
shareholders," Oksana Dvinskykh, a member of the board of Migrit
Solarna Energija, said in a letter released by the ministry.
The amount offered was blanked out in the released document.
The Croatian company, which has Russian-born owners, has
said it planned to invest 159 million euros ($173 million).
Rosatom, has previously denied having a role in bringing the
Croatian investor to Finland.
Rosatom and Sberbank signed an agreement in 2013 to
cooperate in financing international nuclear projects by using
Sberbank's affiliated bank network.
Sberbank declined to comment.
Finland's minister of economy will have to decide whether
the project was still "in accordance with the overall good of
society", the ministry said in a statement.
The construction licence application process will remain
open until the matter is submitted to the government for
consideration, it added.
Finnish utility Fortum has considered taking a 15
percent stake in the project, but has so far failed to reach an
agreement with Rosatom on a related assets swap in Russia.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
(Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; additional reporting by
Alexander Winning in Moscow; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)