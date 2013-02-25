* Toshiba sole candidate for large reactor
* Areva, Rosatom, Toshiba candidates for mid-sized reactor
* Fennovoima aims to decide supplier this year
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, Feb 25 Finland's Fennovoima on Monday
selected Toshiba as sole candidate to build a large
nuclear reactor but left the door open to other bidders in the
event the nuclear consortium decide on a smaller unit instead.
Fennovoima chose Japan's Toshiba as supplier if it goes
ahead with original plans for a large, 1,600-megawatt reactor,
dropping rival candidate Areva.
But the departure of investor E.ON in October has
sparked some doubt about funding the large reactor, and
Fennovoima said it was considering building a medium-sized
reactor instead and viewed Toshiba, Areva and Russia's Rosatom
as possible suppliers.
Fennovoima Chief Executive Juha Nurmi said the consortium
aimed to make a decision this year, in line with a previous
schedule.
The Pyhajoki reactor is estimated to cost 4-6 billion euros
($5.3-7.9 billion) and was the first announced after Japan's
Fukushima disaster in March, 2011.
It was originally aimed at providing cheap energy to
shareholders including E.ON, stainless steel maker Outokumpu
, retailer Kesko and subsidiaries of
Swedish metals firm Boliden.
E.ON in October announced it was exiting all operations in
Finland to raise funds and cut debt.
Fennovoima's other investors, including around 60 Finnish
companies, have said they would take on E.ON's 34 percent stake.
Analysts have said they would have a hard time managing the
project without E.ON's nuclear expertise and financial backing.
"It is an undisputable fact that they have a hole in their
financing," Inderes chief analyst Juha Kinnunen said, noting the
medium-sized reactor may therefore be more suitable.
"Considering the current situation in the industry, it seems
unlikely that they would be willing to invest a lot more in the
project."
Fennovoima said the shareholders wanted to "ensure the
realisation of the project."
Nurmi declined to elaborate on why it dropped Areva's offer
to build a larger reactor but said price was an important
factor.
Areva is also involved in Finland's Olkiluoto 3 reactor
owned by Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) where TVO and a consortium of
Areva and Siemens have traded blame over repeated
delays and soaring costs.
Nurmi denied that he was influenced by Areva's problems at
Olkiluoto, but added: "Of course we follow what is happening
elsewhere".