May 21 The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) on Monday approved, with conditions, the New Jersey to
New York gas pipeline proposed by Spectra Energy Corp's
Texas Eastern Transmission LP and Algonquin Gas
Transmission LLC.
The proposed project will require the abandonment,
replacement, and construction of pipeline facilities in
Middlesex County, Connecticut, Morris, Bergen, Union, and Hudson
Counties, New Jersey, and Rockland, Richmond, and New York
Counties, New York, and the lease of capacity on Algonquin's
pipeline system by Texas Eastern.
The line would provide up to 800,000 million British Thermal
Units (MMBtu) per day of firm transportation service into the
Borough of Manhattan, New York, according to the FERC order.
Texas Eastern and Algonquin Gas Transmission are
subsidiaries of Spectra Energy Corp and are engaged in the
transportation and sale of natural gas.
For a complete list of terms and conditions from the FERC,
click here: link.reuters.com/wyv38s
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris
Lewis)