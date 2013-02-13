NEW YORK Feb 13 Federal energy regulators said
on Wednesday they had no time frame for when they may finalize
new rules requiring natural gas companies to report
market-specific physical gas transactions in a bid to tighten
regulations and clamp down on market manipulation.
In November, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) sent out a notice of inquiry to wholesale natural gas
market participants to gauge whether gathering detailed next-day
and next-month transactions and reporting the data quarterly
would be useful in promoting market transparency.
The comment period ended on Tuesday. The changes would be
made under the Natural Gas Act.
The FERC is gathering information and reading through the
comments it has received, a FERC spokeswoman said.
"The commission doesn't give time lines on these types of
things," she said.
Dozens of energy companies, trading firms and trade
associations expressed concerns about the proposed changes, and
many outright disagreed with the premise that quarterly
reporting of data would bring about more market transparency.
"The quarterly transaction reporting requirements under
consideration are neither necessary nor appropriate, will be
unduly burdensome, and will harm natural gas markets," said
Shell Energy North America in comments filed on Tuesday.
The data that FERC is considering requiring market
participants to report includes company name and address, how a
trade was executed (on or off an exchange), name of any broker
used, volume of gas traded, price, name of the counterparty and
the names of any Index to which each transaction was reported.
Eight natural-gas related trade associations jointly filed a
comment to FERC on Tuesday saying that new requirements would
harm, not improve transparency.
In a letter to FERC on Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of
Justice expressed concern that if such information made its way
into the public domain, it may cause collusion among the
companies who set the price of natural gas.
"In particular, public disclosure of firm- or
transaction-specific information may reduce competition by
facilitating coordination among suppliers that can increase
prices, thereby harming consumers," the Justice Department said.