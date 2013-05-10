By Sinead Cruise
LONDON May 9 Retiring as coach of English
soccer team Manchester United will give Sir Alex
Ferguson, who famously described himself as "such a bloody
talented guy", more time for the other strings in his bow,
including a little-known talent for investment.
The most celebrated manager in the British national game
will bid farewell to a stellar career in sport on May 19, but
few who know Ferguson outside the world of soccer are predicting
an idle retirement for the 71-year-old Scotsman.
Instead, they see him channelling his famous energy and
ambition into a string of "hobbies" with serious money-making
potential, including horseracing, film financing and real estate
investment, where he has already notched up some big wins.
The City of London property market had begun to shake off
the effects of the dot-com crash in 2003 when Ferguson made his
debut in the sector, purchasing a seven-storey office building
at 70 Gracechurch Street in a 150 million pound syndicated deal
set up by now-defunct fund firm Active Asset Investment
Management (AAIM).
In press releases published by the syndicate manager at the
time, Ferguson was quoted as saying: "This is my first step into
real estate, and I am quite bullish about it."
He had every reason to be confident. Banks were falling over
themselves to lend on property, and prices were soaring, pushing
investment yields on London City offices, or rents expressed a
percentage of a property's value, as low as 4.5 percent by the
eve of the credit crunch in mid-2007.
Several other multi-million pound UK deals followed hot on
the heels of the Gracechurch transaction, including a 35 million
pounds mixed office and warehouse scheme on the outskirts of
London and a 43 million pounds purchase of a retail outlet in
Gateshead in the northeast of England.
Ferguson and his fellow syndicate members decided to cash
in their chips on Gracechurch Street in early 2005, taking a 12
million pound profit after less than two years of ownership.
In the same year, AAIM turned its attention to eastern
Europe, taking stakes in malls, hotels, offices and warehouse
property in emerging economies like Poland and Hungary and
turning Ferguson into a fully fledged international property
speculator.
Exactly how much the Glaswegian made from those deals
remains a closely guarded secret, known only to members of
Ferguson's inner circle and the syndicate members, who praised
his boundless talent for business.
"He could be anything. If he wasn't in football, he would be
the CEO of a major company. I have no doubt about that," Stuart
Le Gassick, deputy chairman of Redhawk Capital Partners, and one
of the founders of AAIM, told Reuters.
"He wanted to invest his money in the best way he could. So
we put the deals to him and Les Delgarno (Ferguson's long-time
family lawyer), and they got involved," Le Gassick said.
"Times have been very tough in property over the last few
years, but those guys have not gone anywhere. They're still
there," he said.
While Ferguson was racking up trophy after trophy in soccer,
AAIM, armed with cash from the United boss and a host of other
wealthy private individuals, was soon sitting on a portfolio
valued at more than 2 billion pounds at the peak of Britain's
debt-fuelled property boom.
But when crisis-hit Bank of Scotland ran into trouble in
2008, it pulled the plug on funding to the vehicle in charge of
the AAIM operations and brought the investment spree to an
abrupt end.
London-based real estate entrepreneur Robert Whitton, who
co-invested alongside Le Gassick and Ferguson in the AAIM deals,
took responsibility for managing most of the legacy assets after
the administration.
He noted the Glaswegian's great "people skills", finely
honed after years of dealing with temperamental soccer stars,
though he also had a reputation for the occasional heated rant.
"We had and have a good relationship, but then I did make
him a lot of money so never got the 'hairdryer treatment',"
Whitton told Reuters.
"How much did I make for him? That's confidential. But the
man is a winner, and that's coming from an Arsenal fan. He is a
real gentleman and a great listener. It surprises people when I
say that because they just have the media image of him ranting.
But he's very astute ... He always made time for people."
With an estimated personal fortune of 34 million pounds,
Ferguson was ranked joint 26th in April's Sunday Times Sport
Rich List.
The Manchester United press team did not immediately respond
to a request for comment on Ferguson's extensive business
interests.
BUSINESS EMPIRE
Ferguson's track record as a part-time horseracing mogul
carries one significant blemish: the bitter spat with Irish
racing tycoon and former Manchester United investor John Magnier
over the breeding rights to a stallion called The Rock of
Gibraltar that they jointly owned.
Magnier offered Ferguson four stud nominations a year for
the rest of the horse's life in an effort to resolve the
dispute, which some United supporters suggest prompted the
Irishman to sell his interests in the club to its current
majority owners, the Glazer family.
Ferguson settled for a one-off payment of 2.5 million
pounds, a decision that racing experts claim has cost him many
millions of pounds in stud fees.
The Rock, who became the first Northern Hemisphere horse to
win seven consecutive Grade 1 races, has more than proved his
money-spinning potential since, and has gone on to sire more
than 50 horses who have won races in their own right.
Regulatory filings show Ferguson has also dabbled in the
world of film finance, in which wealthy individuals team up to
bankroll the production, marketing and distribution of movies in
exchange for a share of the eventual profits.
He is named among a number of sports celebrities and
businessmen as a member of Cherwell Films and Clyde Films, and
also Eclipse Film Partners 35, which hit the headlines last year
after a tribunal barred it from claiming tax relief for members.
Citing his enormous capacity for work and unshakeable focus
on the task in hand, friends, associates and fans of the former
Manchester United manager say he would be well suited to a
consultancy role or non-executive position in the City of London
financial district, also known as the Square Mile.
"There is huge admiration for Sir Alex amongst United fans
in the City," Chris Iggo, chief investment officer in Fixed
Income at AXA Investment Management, and a lifelong United fan,
told Reuters.
"People respect his drive, his enthusiasm, his success and
his qualities as a leader. But there is also the respect for him
as a man, his charitable work and for how he always has time for
people - qualities that are still valued in the Square Mile."
That tribute was echoed by Paul Marshall, chairman of
London-based hedge fund Marshall Wace and one of the so-called
"Red Knights" group of wealthy supporters who considered a
takeover of Manchester United in 2010.
"Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the world's greatest leaders,
not only in soccer but in any walk of life. He will be
impossible to replace," Marshall said.