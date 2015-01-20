Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Fermentalg SA :
* Announces collaborative program valued at 31.2 million euros ($36.10 million) with Arkema, Soprema and others
* Collaborative program to be named Trans'Alg and involves green chemistry
* Total Trans'Alg value is 31.2 million euros on five years, of which 13.9 million euros is to be financed by Bpifrance
* Trans'Alg benefit to the company is 8.3 million euros, composed of 2.7 million euros distributed subsidy financing and 5.6 million euros of repayable advances Source text: bit.ly/15rO8xv Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: