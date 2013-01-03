MILAN Jan 3 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the distribution companies operating in the strategic market of China to 75 percent from a previous 50 percent.

In a statement, Ferragamo said the move was the execution of previous contractual agreements with Imaginex Holdings Ltd and Imaginex Overseas Ltd.

"Continuing the long and successful partnership with Imaginex, the Ferragamo Group... has renewed the distribution agreements until December 31, 2019," the company statement said. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Naomi O'Leary)