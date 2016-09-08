MILAN, Sept 8 Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo appointed on Thursday Paul Andrew as its design director for women's footwear, a core business for the shoe brand worn by Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn.

The Florentine group, which in August replaced long-time boss Michele Norsa with former Furla CEO Eraldo Poletto, said Andrew's first collection would be the Pre-Fall 2017/2018. He will also continue to design for his namesake brand.

Sales of footwear, which account for 44 percent of Ferragamo's revenue, grew 1 percent in January-June from a year earlier, against a 1.7 percent decline in overall sales.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)