MILAN May 14 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday its net profit including minorities in the first quarter rose 10.2 percent to 17 million euros boosted by higher sales.

In a statement, Ferragamo said revenues in the first three months rose 19.1 percent to 259.6 million euros with significant growth across its markets, product lines and distribution channels.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)