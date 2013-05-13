MILAN May 13 Italian luxury shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo said on Monday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled on the year to 24 million euros ($31.13 million).

The maker of shoes worn by celebrities from Lady Gaga to Angelina Jolie said it expected growth in revenue and net profit to continue throughout 2013. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)