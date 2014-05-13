UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN May 13 Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo said on Tuesday trading at the start of the year justified expectations for growth throughout 2014 as it posted a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, including minority interests, to 27 million euros ($37 million).
Group net profit rose 7 percent to 26 million euros, Ferragamo said, beating market expectations.
Analysts had expected the Tuscan group, whose founder made shoes for Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, to post a net profit of around 24.8 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
Revenue rose 6 percent in the period to 299 million euros, broadly in line with a SmartEstimate of 299.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources