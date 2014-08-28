(Recasts with comments from conference call)

MILAN Aug 28 Italian luxury leather group Salvatore Ferragamo posted higher-than-expected core profit in the second quarter helped by a strong rise in sales in Greater China and an unchanged performance in Europe, even as Russian tourists stayed at home.

Ferragamo, which brings in the largest share of its revenues from Asia, on Thursday posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 90 million euros ($119 million), up almost 8 percent from a year earlier.

That is less than the 10-percent core profit rise posted in the first three months of 2014, but analysts had been looking for a more marked slowdown.

They forecast on average a core profit of 84.3 million euros, only marginally above the previous year's figure, according to a consensus of four analysts compiled by Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Ernesto Greco told an analyst call that full-year consensus forecasts for sales of 1.330 billion to 1.335 billion euros and an EBITDA margin above 21 percent were "reasonable", though many factors, especially world political risks, made it hard to say what to expect.

Second-quarter sales totalled 360 million euros, up 5 percent from a year earlier, despite a negative impact from exchange rates.

Sales at directly owned shops in Greater China rose 15 percent in the period, despite a trend of cooling consumer spending in the region, which has hurt sales at Italian rival Tod's.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine cut tourism from Russia over the summer. Chief Executive Michele Norsa said places like the French Riviera had been particularly badly hit.

Sales in Europe, however rose at an unchanged 9 percent pace in the second quarter. North America rebounded after a harsh winter, while sales in Japan shrank after a jump in the first quarter as shoppers rushed to spend ahead of a sales tax rise in April. (1 US dollar = 0.7586 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Keiron Henderson)