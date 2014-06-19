MODENA, Italy, June 19 Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has dismissed press speculation that he could become the next chairman of ailing airline Alitalia once it is rescued by Gulf-based Etihad Airways.

"For me there is only Ferrari, to which I am very committed, so this is something that does not exist," Montezemolo told journalists on the sidelines of an event on Thursday.

Several Italian newspapers had reported Montezemolo was a candidate to become chairman of Alitalia.

The Italian carrier last week accepted an offer by Etihad and said it would move quickly to conclude the tie-up.

