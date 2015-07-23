NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Ferrari started rolling toward its
long-awaited initial public offering on Thursday by filing
documents with the SEC that could see the IPO hit the market by
the end of the year.
The Italian luxury brand filed for a 10% float, which could
come by late 2015 after a regulatory review, with the remaining
90% likely to be spun off from Fiat Chrysler early next year.
Ferrari is seen as a premium asset, viewed by some as worth
roughly US$9bn on its own - versus the current US$20bn market
cap of Fiat itself - which suggests an IPO of around US$1bn.
"There will be a lot of debate on the valuation," one
banking source told IFR.
"Ferrari controls the number of cars it produces, so they
have power to set prices. Ferrari is the epitome of absolute
luxury."
Though it shipped just 7,255 cars in 2014, many of its
high-end models retail for more than 1m.
Including sales of Ferrari-licensed products and theme
parks, the unit generated net earnings last year of 265m on
revenue of 2.76bn.
The company mandated Swiss bank UBS as the global
coordinator for the IPO. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne was
previously vice chairman of the board at UBS.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Santander are also on the
deal as joint bookrunners, though Ferrari surprised some in the
market by leaving off JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.
The latter two banks led a US$3.45bn equity-linked financing
for Fiat in December, and could be brought in later when the
underwriting syndicate for the IPO is expanded.
That financing was designed to facilitate liquidity for its
eventual listing on the NYSE.
(Reporting by Stephen Lacey; Editing by Marc Carnegie)