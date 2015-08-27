(Adds source, background)

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN Aug 27 Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne is preparing to take over as chief executive at Ferrari ahead of the Italian luxury sportscar maker's planned stock market flotation later this year, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Marchionne, already chairman of Ferrari, would also take the CEO post occupied since 2008 by Amedeo Felisa, who is expected to step down ahead of the float, the sources said.

Born in 1946, Felisa started working at Ferrari as an engineer in 1990. One of the sources said he would like to retire soon as he is nearly 70 and the IPO would be a good opportunity, but added no formal decision had yet been taken.

A spokesman for Ferrari said the company's policy was to never comment on market rumours. Felisa could not be reached for comment.

A single executive becoming both CEO and chairman would not be a first for Ferrari. Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who handed over the chairmanship to Marchionne last year, had himself held both top positions at the sportscar maker for several years.

The source said the appointment of Marchionne as CEO would not make much difference as "he is already in command".

Fiat Chrysler, which owns around 90 percent of Ferrari, has said it plans to sell up to 10 percent of its stake via a share offering and then distribute the rest to its shareholders.

The float, aimed at boosting Fiat Chrysler's coffers to fund a 48 billion euro ($54 billion) investment plan, is expected in New York after mid-October, while the separation should be completed in early 2016.

Marchionne has previously said Ferrari should be worth at least $11 billion. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)