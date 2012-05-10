UPDATE 2-Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
MILAN May 10 Sales of Ferrari, the high-end Italian sports car, rose more than 13 percent to 556.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year, helped by strong sales in the U.S., Britain and Germany, which offset a 34 percent fall in crisis-hit Italy.
Italians spooked by rising car taxes and highly publicised tax fraud spot checks cut back their purchases of high-end sports car brands Ferrari and Maserati in the first quarter of 2012, an industry body said last month.
However, in the United States, Ferrari's biggest market, the company's sales increased by 16 percent compared to the same period last year.
In Britain the company recorded a 31 percent increase in sales in the first three months of the year, with 177 cars delivered in the same quarter the country entered a double-dip recession.
Sales rose 24 percent in Germany.
Ferrari, which is owned by Italy's biggest carmaker Fiat , reported on Thursday that first-quarter net profit rose 17.2 percent to 42.1 million euros.
"After an extraordinary 2011, starting the year with all the economic indicators on the rise is very satisfying indeed," Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo said in the statement.
Ferrari now has 50 stores in the world, including its newest outpost in Madrid, which is due to officially open at the end of the month. (Euro=$1.29) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th